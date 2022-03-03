Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have found the remains of a man who had been missing for more than six months, according to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they have found the remains of Adam Harvey. Harvey was reported missing on September 11, 2021.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Abbeville County and McCormick County responded to Old Charleston Road in McCormick County after human remains were found.

Deputies say squirrel hunters found the remains on a piece of property off the roadway, which is 2.9 miles from where Harvey was last seen. It is also 1.7 miles from his home.

Officials performed an autopsy on February 14. They found no blunt force trauma to his remains, but the cause of death remains unknown.

They say DNA was collected and taken to the Greenwood Genetic Center. The center confirmed the remains today.

The investigation is still ongoing.

