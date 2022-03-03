Advertisement

Family members of those in Ukraine raise awareness, funds for those in the country

By Alvieann Chandler
Mar. 3, 2022
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family members from, Upstate Family Baptist Church in Spartanburg, of people stuck in Ukraine are raising funds and awareness to help those being sheltered on the west side of Ukraine.

They are trying to appeal to the government to bring peace and end the fighting.

The church also plans to hold a parade from Spartanburg to Greenville this weekend.

