FBI joins search for missing Greenville Co. mother

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI tells FOX Carolina they have joined the search for a missing Greenville County mother.

In February, Ware’s family called for the FBI to get involved in the search for her. The agency confirmed on Thursday that they recently began assisting Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Ware, a mother of two, was last seen at a 7-Eleven store on Highway 29 in Anderson County on January 30. Her red Honda sedan was later recovered in McCormick County.

Friends say Ware would never leave her children for this long.

The FBI could not release any additional details about the investigation.

Ware is 29 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 230 pounds. Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405.

