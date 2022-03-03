GBI: Deputy fires shot at suspect’s car during incident on Monday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County, GA.

Officials said the incident began when a Franklin County deputy attempted to stop an SUV that broke several traffic laws near Plainview Road in Carnesville. Soon after, the suspect lost control of the car, and the deputy crashed into it.

The driver then turned around in a driveway and drove toward the deputy as they were exiting the car. As the vehicle approached, the deputy fired multiple shots at it. The suspect then drove away from the area, and the deputy was unable to follow. Thankfully, the deputy was not injured during the incident.

Officials located the suspect’s car at around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. However, the driver was nowhere to be found.

GBI officials said they plan to investigate the situation and submit their findings to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

