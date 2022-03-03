Initial SC unemployment claims total falls to 2nd-lowest since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For only the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, South Carolina recorded fewer than 1,000 first-time unemployment claims last week.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 869 first-time unemployment claims, the agency said. That represented a 22% drop over the prior week’s 1,120.

It’s also the second-lowest weekly total since the pandemic began in March 2020, behind 776 claims received during the week ending Nov. 27, according to SCDEW data.

Greenville County recorded the most, with 84. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count at 68, while Horry and Spartanburg Counties tied at the third-highest with 51 each.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston reported 49 while Berkeley County listed 48. Dorchester County reported 20, while the remaining Lowcountry counties were all listing fewer than 10 each.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The most recent unemployment rate released by the state was December’s 2.5%, a fall of 0.2% from November.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.