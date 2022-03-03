Man charged after storage unit break-ins in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have charged a man after reports of breaking and entering at storage units in McDowell County, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 48-year-old Jerry David Wheeler Jr. was charged with three counts of felonious breaking or entering, three counts of felonious larceny and three counts of felonious possession of stolen goods. The new charges are in addition to numerous other warrants already served on Wheeler, said deputies.

Deputies said a lot of breaking and entering reports to storage units throughout McDowell County were filed with the Sheriff’s Office during the months of January and February.

According to deputies, they recovered thousands of dollars worth of property and determine Wheeler was the person responsible for it.

He remains in custody under a $220,000 secured bond.

