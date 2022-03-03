NC charity airlifting field hospital, supplies to Ukraine

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Franklin Graham’s charity Samaritan’s Purse is sending an emergency field hospital and a 757 cargo plane packed with relief supplies to help Ukraine.

Doctors, nurses, and additional support staff will accompany the field hospital, which is being airlifted on a DC-8 aircraft Friday.

The team will provide trauma care to more than 100 patients in Ukraine each day impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion.

Samaritan’s Purse is also sending a 747 cargo plane with equipment for two medical clinics that will be deployed in areas seeing an increase in refugees from the conflict.

The organization says they will distribute 20 tons of food to people in Ukraine.

