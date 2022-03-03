Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A military plane crashed Thursday afternoon in an unpopulated area of Beaufort County, S.C.
Both Marines onboard the F/A-18D Hornet safely ejected with no injuries, according to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
The crash reportedly occurred during a routine flight in Beaufort. No civilian property was damaged in the crash.
The aircraft is assigned to Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA(AW)-533), Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd MAW.
