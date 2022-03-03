Advertisement

Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County

Generic Graphic
Generic Graphic(WSMV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A military plane crashed Thursday afternoon in an unpopulated area of Beaufort County, S.C.

Both Marines onboard the F/A-18D Hornet safely ejected with no injuries, according to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

The crash reportedly occurred during a routine flight in Beaufort. No civilian property was damaged in the crash.

The aircraft is assigned to Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533 (VMFA(AW)-533), Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd MAW.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
North Carolina organization helps Ukrainian refugees.
Volunteers from Western North Carolina on the ground in Ukraine
One person was arrested another is wanted for a shooting in Union County.
Deputies: Suspects arrested following shooting in Union County
Robert Mack Chapman, 29
Suspect wanted after assault with deadly weapon
Getting Answers on Bonner Road in Gaffney on March 3.
GETTING ANSWERS: Bonner Road