Police issue silver alert for missing Asheville teen

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has issued a silver alert for a missing endangered teen last seen on Monday.

Andrew Lee Keifer, 17, went missing from 75 Zillicoa Street and was last seen at 68 Haywood Street, according to police. He is believed to be traveling on foot to the area of downtown Asheville.

Keifer is described as five foot five and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Police said Keifer was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts with a chili pepper logo and will possibly change into black and red sweatpants and a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information on where Andrew Keifer might be is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.