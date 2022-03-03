Pro angler Patrick Walters prepares for Bassmaster Classic

HARTWELL, GA. (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday marked the last day of official practice for the 54 pro anglers set to compete.

Fox Carolina’s Shale Remien had the opportunity to ride along on Lake Hartwell with pro angler Patrick Walters.

“In fishing, you can make 99 wrong decisions in a day and all you have to do is make one right one,” Walters said.

With an American flag flying over the docks, all anglers pushed off at 7 a.m., spreading out to eliminate spots where the fish weren’t flopping.

“This is basically legalized gambling,” Walters laughed. “There’s a lot of money on the line and there’s a lot of money to win.”

Walters learned the reels in saltwater fishing with his dad. He went on to compete at the University of South Carolina. He’s even reeled in big wins in the elite series.

“You get up early, you can’t eat anything for breakfast because you feel like you’re going to throw up by how excited you are to be there. Everyone’s cracking their motors, the smell on the water and then to blast off, I mean that is America. This is bass fishing!”

This will mark Walter’s third classic. He managed to place in the top 10 in one of them and now he’s hoping to catch the big win.

“Things are changing, fish are moving, and you have to let them do the talking and find where they’re going.”

Asked after cast, his passion never sinks because in the lake for Walters is already a big win.

“Everyone loves the hook, but the fight, it may only last 30 seconds, but it’s probably the most intense 30 seconds you’ll have in the day. It’s 8 hours and all you have to do is catch 5, but there’s 30 seconds of glory in each one.”

