Advertisement

SC man among 2 Mardi Gras visitors slain in shootings

PACKED QUARTER MEANS BIGGER THAN EXPECTED CARNIVAL
PACKED QUARTER MEANS BIGGER THAN EXPECTED CARNIVAL(rob masson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Stray bullets in separate shootings have killed two people who were visiting New Orleans for the festivities leading up to Mardi Gras.

One was a 15-year-old girl from Texas, the other a 33-year-old man from South Carolina. Local news reports said 15-year-old Heaven Nettles of Houston was standing in line at a food truck Saturday when gunfire killed her and two men who also were in line.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that relatives have identified Brandon Bovain of Orangeburg, South Carolina, as the man killed Friday.

One of his brothers says detectives told the family that Bovain was in his vehicle in a hotel parking lot when people in two other vehicles shot at each other.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
North Carolina organization helps Ukrainian refugees.
Volunteers from Western North Carolina on the ground in Ukraine
One person was arrested another is wanted for a shooting in Union County.
Deputies: Suspects arrested following shooting in Union County
Robert Mack Chapman, 29
Suspect wanted after assault with deadly weapon
Getting Answers on Bonner Road in Gaffney on March 3.
GETTING ANSWERS: Bonner Road