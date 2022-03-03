Advertisement

Deputies: Suspect wanted following shooting in Union County

A look at the scene of a shooting investigation
A look at the scene of a shooting investigation(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect wanted for a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday night.

Union County Sheriff Bailey said deputies responded to the lower parking lot at South Hills Sports Complex. When they arrived, deputies found one man who had been shot at least once. The victim was treated at the scene and then airlifted to Spartanburg for further medical attention. Before leaving the scene, he gave deputies some information about the incident. Deputies then interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence from the scene.

Through their investigation, deputies said they pinpointed two possible suspects. A few hours later, one of the suspects was located and taken in for questioning. According to deputies, they identified the second suspect based on information from this interview.

Deputies identified the first suspect as 18-year-old Patrick Williams. He was charged with Accessory after the fact of a Felony.

Patrick Williams
Patrick Williams(Union County Detention Center)

The second suspect, 20-year-old Mickey Naphoxay, is still on the loose. Deputies said he is wanted for Attempted Murder. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers @ 1-800-CRIMESC

Mickey Ahtitt Naphoxay
Mickey Ahtitt Naphoxay(Union County Detention Center)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Lake Water Ripple
Officials rescued person after car went into lake, says deputies
Kendra's forecast
Kendra's forecast
Adam Harvey was last seen around 3 p.m. Sept. 11, according to deputies
Deputies locate remains of Adam Harvey
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers