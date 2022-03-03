Spartanburg County firefighters to be recognized for 2021 efforts

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Spartanburg County fire personnel will be honored at the annual Spartanburg County Fire Chiefs Association awards banquet for moments in 2021 where crews went above and beyond to help citizens within the county.

Several Spartanburg County fire departments will be in attendance at the ceremony held at the Lyman Event Center located at 59 Groce Road. The ceremony will take place Thursday at 7 p.m.

We’re told stories will be shared of incidents that occurred in 2021 where firefighters went above and beyond to help citizens. Some of the incidents include an extrication event where a teenager’s arm was stuck in far equipment, a rescue from an overturned vehicle in Lawsons Fork Creek and a house fire where a firefighter suffered burns while attempting to save a child who was trapped inside the home.

Organizers said five people will be inducted into the Spartanburg County Fire Chiefs Hall of Fame and the “Firefighter of the Year,” as well at the “Fire Chief of the Year,” will be announced.

For more information about the ceremony, you can email Chief Shawn Harter or call him at 864-303-5196.

