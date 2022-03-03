Upstate shop sells t-shirts, raising money for Ukraine

Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Easley shop is raising funds to send to Ukraine.

Under the Carolina Moon often gives back to the local community, selling t-shirts for causes they care about.

“We saw what was happening and we knew there was a need, but it’s hard for us, as a small business to really know where our dollars are going to make a difference,” store owner, Angel Rice said.

The war in Ukraine hits even closer to home for Rice.

“We adopted our children from China and through that we’ve met a lot of other adoptive parents and a lot of our friends have adopted from Ukraine, so they’ve been very moved because one of the guides who helps with adoption was killed in Ukraine this week,” Rice said.

Watching the war in Ukraine, Rice said she had to help.

“We just wanted a reminder to let them know that we’re praying for them, and we support them,” Rice said.

Angel’s team went to the drawing board and started designing a t-shirt.

“It says, faith, hope, love. Pray for Ukraine,” Rice said.

The words are written in the country’s colors, yellow and blue.

Samaritan's Purse fundraiser supporting Ukrainian relief efforts (Under the Carolina Moon)

The proceeds will go to Samaritan’s Purse. The Western North Carolina organization already has disaster relief teams in Ukraine.

“They were already on the ground. They were going to be sending a mobile hospital over. We wanted to be a part of that,” Rice said.

Her small business is making a big impact.

“The whole mission of our store is to be the light and to make a difference,” Rice said, “It’s good to see everybody come together, as country, as a world, and just stand united.”'

You can preorder the tee online or at Under the Carolina Moon in Easley. All profits on the shirts will go to Samaritan’s Purse. Find out more: https://www.underthecarolinamoon.com

