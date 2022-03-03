Warmest of the week on Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another round of sunny skies is on the way for today, and we’ll also experience our warmest temperatures of the week! Getting a boost from a south-southwest breeze, many locations across the Upstate will climb to 80 degrees before the afternoon is through! Folks in the mountains won’t be shortchanged either, as temperatures climb into the low 70s. Another day more like April or May as opposed to early March!

Mostly clear skies will continue for tonight, even as a cold front sinks southward across the region. This will lead to cooler temperatures on Friday, but our lows tonight won’t take too much of a hit. Look for low 40s in the mountains, and middle to upper 40s elsewhere.

The more noticeable change it temperatures will be during the day on Friday. It will be quite a bit cooler than the previous couple of days, but we’ll keep it milder than average in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies!

Staying dry this weekend, with more of a mix of sun and clouds both days. Temperatures will start to warm up again too, heading back to the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday. The Upstate will climb closer to 80 degrees again on Sunday, with the mountains getting a nice bump back to the low 70s, too.

We’re still looking at the next chance for rain coming in late Monday, and lingering into Tuesday morning.

