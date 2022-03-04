Adoption fees waived for dogs, pigs in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Adoption fees for pigs and adult dogs are being waived through the month of March, according to the Asheville Humane Society.

The shelter said it is currently caring for over 30 pigs and piglets who are all looking for a home. The kennel for large dogs are currently full and to make more space, adoption fees will also be waived for dogs over six-months-old.

The Asheville Humane Society is the only open-intake shelter in Buncombe County.

“We welcome every dog that comes through our doors with the commitment of finding their forever families,” the shelter said.

Pigs available for adoption and other barnyard animals can be viewed through the Asheville Humane Society website here. All adoptable dogs can be viewed through Asheville Humane Society website here.

For dogs, each adoption includes spay/neuter, all up-to-date vaccines, initial flea/heartworm preventive, microchip, and a free starter bag of food. The humane society said the adoption process remains the same during promotions and all potential adopters will meet one-on-one with trained adoption counselors to ensure the best matches for the pets and their new families.

Anyone interested in adopting a pig and dog is asked adoptions@ashevillehumane.org.

