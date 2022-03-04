Bassmaster Pro Classic kicks off with welcome party

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Bassmaster Pro Classic welcome party was held Thursday evening in Downtown Greenville.

Many excited fans filed into Fluor Field Stadium ready for all things fishing.

It was certainly a family-friendly environment, filled with food, games, and music.

The anticipation is set, and the crowd is hooked.

We spoke with a couple from Upstate New York, who attend the Bassmaster Pro Classic regularly. For them, fishing is a family affair.

“Lots of fun, get the grandkids and everybody comes,” Richard Hyde Jr. said. “When spring comes, I start from April and go to November.”

