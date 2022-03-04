Cooler, but still beautiful on Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’ll end the work week on a perfect five-for-five streak of mostly sunny days! Temperatures will take a notably cooler turn from Wednesday and Thursday, but we’ll just be dialing things back to where they should be in early March. Instead of 70s and 80s, we’ll look for highs in the low to mid 60s this afternoon along with an ENE wind at around 6-12 mph.

We’ll settle into a period of mostly cloudy skies tonight as warm air to our south begins to push back against Friday’s cold front. The clouds will help to lock in some cool lows in the 40s.

Starting off with cloudier skies on Saturday morning. We can’t completely rule out a stray sprinkle in parts of the upstate, but nothing to really worry about. Skies will trend a bit sunnier as the day goes on, and we’ll see temperatures return to the upper 60s in the mountains and around 70 upstate.

Dry and warmer still on Sunday! Highs well into the 70s, and close to 80 in the Upstate, complete with partly cloudy skies.

We’re still keeping an eye on the chance for some late showers Monday into Tuesday morning, but Wednesday is beginning to look like it has the makings of a day-long rain. Keep it tuned to Fox Carolina for updates, and enjoy the beautiful weekend!

