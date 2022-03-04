Coroner identifies young man in Parris Bridge Road crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 20-year-old has been identified following a deadly crash in Boiling Springs Thursday night, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Austin Bryant Thomas was passed away after crashing near the intersection of Parris Bridge Road and Shoally Creek Road around 10:40 p.m.

We’re told Thomas’ car was the only one involved in this incident.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we have more information.

