Advertisement

Coroner identifies young man in Parris Bridge Road crash

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 20-year-old has been identified following a deadly crash in Boiling Springs Thursday night, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said Austin Bryant Thomas was passed away after crashing near the intersection of Parris Bridge Road and Shoally Creek Road around 10:40 p.m.

We’re told Thomas’ car was the only one involved in this incident.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we have more information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inside the free, medical closet, in Spartanburg.
Free, community medical closet seeks donations and volunteers
Veronica Garcia and Darryl Mast
Second suspect arrested in neglect investigation at Upstate assisted living homes
Wedding generic
Study ranks SC among best places to be married
Oscar Cruz-Ruiz
Deputies: Upstate man confesses to having sex with 15-year-old girl
Missing man, Horace Anton Bailey.
McDowell County deputies looking for missing man