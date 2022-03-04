Deputies search for 23 other suspects accused of selling drugs, 10 arrested
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for 23 other suspects with arrest warrants accused of distributing drugs, including methamphetamine, after 10 were arrested, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said undercover deputies working at the direction of the Sheriff’s Office purchased some of the narcotics: marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and prescription medication.
They said as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 10 suspects were arrested.
Coy James Broome, 28, was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine one count and is currently being housed in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.
Robbie Leigh Eades, 32, was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine one count and is currently begin held in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.
Kim Lynn Lyle, 52, was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine one count and is currently being held in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.
Charles Lee Hightower, 44, was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine one count and is currently being held in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.
Whitney Jewell Harper, 33, was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine one count and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $35,000 surety bond.
Kristofer Ryan Summerlin, 35, was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine one count and is currently being held in a South Carolina Department of Corrections Facility.
Markus Vandell Walters, 50, was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine one count and is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.
Candace Michelle McMahan, 48, was charged with the distribution of fentanyl and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.
Laderrick Deonta Smith-Manley, 26, was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine one county and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.
Deputies are searching for the following suspects:
- Stanley Demetrice Lewis, 36, wanted for distribution of marijuana
- Johnny Albert Road, 57, wanted for distribution of marijuana
- Michelle Doris Long, 46, wanted for distribution of marijuana
- Thomas Allen Ferguson, 42, wanted for distribution of heroin and distribution of marijuana
- Brandon James Dodd, 32, wanted for distribution of methamphetamine
- Sandy Dean Smith, 39, wanted for distribution of methamphetamine
- Lori Denise Williams, 42, wanted for distribution of methamphetamine
- April Lynne Webb, 27, distribution of heroin
- Alexis Mary Moore, 45, wanted for distribution of methamphetamine
- Christopher Eugene Moore, 35, distribution of methamphetamine
- Ronald Kelley Winchester, 54, distribution of methamphetamine
- Aaron Scott Gunn, 30, distribution of methamphetamine
- Christopher Lamar Tribble, 31, distribution of methamphetamine
- Lindsay Brooke Wood, 29, distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of heroin
- Joseph David Marcus, 39, distribution of methamphetamine
- Donna Rena McWhorter, 52, distribution of heroin
- Amy Nicole Hill, 26, distribution of methamphetamine
- Ashley Nicole Hill, 26, Friedmeyer, distribution of methamphetamine
- Dustin David Stancil, 27, distribution of methamphetamine
- Damion Austin Davis, 22, distribution of methamphetamine
- Gary Lee Coble, 61, distribution of methamphetamine
- Margaret Kylie Fitzgerald, 38, trafficking in methamphetamine
Deputies are still seeking the public’s help to find the rest of the suspects wanted. If anyone has information, leave a tip for Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com
