Deputies: Upstate man confesses to having sex with 15-year-old girl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Roebuck is being charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes after admitting to having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sherriff’s Office said on March 2, deputies were requested to check a home in Roebuck for a missing 15-year-old girl from Virginia. Deputies were successful in finding the teen and she was voluntarily taken to Spartanburg Regional for a medical exam. The special victims unit was also requested.

During an interview at the hospital, the teen told deputies of multiple incidents of sexual intercourse between Jan. 3, 2022 and March 2, 2022, according to officials. The teen was placed in custody with the Department of Social Services and arrest warrants were sought for a man named Oscar Alberto Cruz-Ruiz, 39, of Roebuck.

We’re told Ruiz was taken into custody and told investigators he picked up the girl in Mexico since he has been providing the girl’s family with money. He then took her to Virginia to live with her grandfather but Cruz-Ruiz and the girl remained in contact. During the summer of 2021, he picked her up and brought her to South Carolina where two have lived together in both Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. Cruz-Ruiz also confessed to engaging in multiple acts of sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old.

Deputies said Cruz-Ruiz is charged with 15 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree.

Despite the arrest, the investigation is ongoing and both the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities will be contacted.

