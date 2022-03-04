Advertisement

Firefighter in ER, hurt battling Greenville Co. fire

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A firefighter is in the emergency room after he was hurt battling a fire Friday morning.

The chief of Gantt Fire Department said the fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. at a home on Solar Drive. A Gantt firefighter was hurt during the initial attack on the fire and taken to the emergency room.

His condition was not confirmed.

The fire chief said the home, a single-wide trailer, is uninhabitable and the Red Cross is helping the people who lived there.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

