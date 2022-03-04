Illegal concealed carry bust: Asheville police seize Glock with drum magazine

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville man was arrested after police say they caught him illegally carrying a concealed pistol with a high-capacity magazine.

Asheville Police shared photos of a Glock 17 9mm pistol with a drum magazine, which stores ammo rounds in a spiral inside the drum.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.

The man carrying the gun was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/delaying/obstructing arrest. He has since been released on bond.

