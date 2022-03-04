Advertisement

McDowell County deputies looking for missing man

Missing man, Horace Anton Bailey.
Missing man, Horace Anton Bailey.(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County need help finding a man who went missing Thursday night.

Deputies said Horace Anton Bailey, 54, was last seen in Chestnut Oak Forest in Nebo.

Bailey is described as five foot ten and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey slacks, a red shirt, and grey shoes.

We’re also told, Bailey has a vision impairment.

Anyone with information should contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 282-652-2235.

