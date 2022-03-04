Police looking for runaway boy in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boy who ran away in Anderson Wednesday.

Jabrel North was last seen at 2123 Marchbanks Avenue, according to police.

North is described as five foot five and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on where Jabrel North might be is asked to call Detective Sgt. B. Whitfield at 864-353-6469 or email bwhitfield@cityofandersonsc.com. Please reference case number 22-07434.

