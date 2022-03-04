Advertisement

S. Carolina lawmakers stall abortion bills through walkout

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina lawmakers have managed to delay two abortion-related bills by simply leaving the room.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto told lawmakers on the Senate Medical Affairs committee Thursday that he would make his exit if the panel tried to take up the bills. One measure would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S.

Supreme Court allows it. Another would require doctors to tell women receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial way to possibly halt the abortion process.

The Thursday departure by Hutto and Sen. Sandy Senn left the Senate Medical Affairs committee without a majority of members present.

