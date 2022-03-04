SC Forestry commission urging extreme caution burning outdoors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) is asking the public to take precautions when conducting outdoor burns.

SCFC’s three regional dispatch centers recorded 32 wildfires on Thursday. They said most of the fires happened in the central and eastern parts of the state, along both sides of the I-95 corridor throughout the coastal plain.

“While we haven’t had a lot of wind, which usually contributes greatly to fast-growing wildfires`, much of the state is just in a long drying pattern. The lower-than-forecasted RH values today didn’t help,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “When fuels are really dry, the heat released from outdoor burning can exacerbate the conditions that lead to fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.”

South Carolina is in the peak of what is known as “wildfire season” throughout most of the southeastern U.S. Chief Jones said most of South Carolina’s largest and most destructive wildfires happen between March and April.

