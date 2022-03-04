Second suspect arrested in neglect investigation at Upstate assisted living homes

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A second person has been arrested and charged with neglect after an investigation of two Upstate assisted living facilities.

Veronica Garcia, 25, was arrested Friday and charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult and failure to report abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

She was the caregiver for residents at Oakridge Community Care Home #1. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said she failed to provide adequate care for 37 vulnerable adults and failed to report the neglect and abuse.

Gracia had a bond hearing Friday morning and was granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Investigators arrested Darryl Mast, the owner and administrator of Oakridge Community Care Home #1 and #2, in February. They say he bought a personal car with money from a Social Security check he stole from one of the residents.

He’s also accused of leaving residents of the facilities without care or supervision. Law enforcement was called to Oak Ridge Community Care Home #2 twice in the past due to an “imminent threat of harm” to the people living there, the Attorney General said.

FOX Carolina obtained a building code violation notice that was issued for Oakridge Community Care Home #1. The document states the structure was found unfit for human occupancy.

The Attorney General’s office says a concerned citizen brought the situation at Oakridge Community Care homes to their attention.

The South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unity, the Inman Police Department, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and SC DHEC are investigating.

