Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for a Julius-Caesar style assassination of Putin

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about a Senate resolution calling for accountability for...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about a Senate resolution calling for accountability for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(Mariam Zuhaib | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to call on someone in Russia to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, Julius-Caesar style.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” Sen. Graham tweeted Thursday night.

Graham referred to Brutus, the man who assassinated Julius Caesar, and Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, a German officer who tried and failed to kill Adolf Hitler.

Graham said the only people who can fix the situation in Russia and Ukraine are the Russian people.

“Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate,” said Graham in a second tweet.

Also on Thursday, Senator Graham sponsored a bill expressing that the Senate should condemn the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin, members of the Russian Security Council, the Russian armed forces, and Russian military commanders for committing “flagrant acts of aggression and other atrocities rising to the level of crimes against humanity and war crimes against the people of Ukraine and others.

The senator is also cosponsoring a bill urging Biden to ban the U.S purchase of Russian oil.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inside the free, medical closet, in Spartanburg.
Free, community medical closet seeks donations and volunteers
Veronica Garcia and Darryl Mast
Second suspect arrested in neglect investigation at Upstate assisted living homes
Wedding generic
Study ranks SC among best places to be married
Oscar Cruz-Ruiz
Deputies: Upstate man confesses to having sex with 15-year-old girl
Missing man, Horace Anton Bailey.
McDowell County deputies looking for missing man