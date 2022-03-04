Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for a Julius-Caesar style assassination of Putin

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to call on someone in Russia to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, Julius-Caesar style.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” Sen. Graham tweeted Thursday night.

Graham referred to Brutus, the man who assassinated Julius Caesar, and Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, a German officer who tried and failed to kill Adolf Hitler.

Graham said the only people who can fix the situation in Russia and Ukraine are the Russian people.

“Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate,” said Graham in a second tweet.

Also on Thursday, Senator Graham sponsored a bill expressing that the Senate should condemn the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin, members of the Russian Security Council, the Russian armed forces, and Russian military commanders for committing “flagrant acts of aggression and other atrocities rising to the level of crimes against humanity and war crimes against the people of Ukraine and others.

The senator is also cosponsoring a bill urging Biden to ban the U.S purchase of Russian oil.

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

