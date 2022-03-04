Shooter convicted after paralyzing man trying to break up fight at Clemson watch party

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was sentenced to prison for his role in a shooting that paralyzed an innocent bystander after a Clemson watch party.

The shooting happened outside Wings 101 in Abbeville Square on Dec. 28, 2019. A crowd was at the bar and grill to watch the Clemson-Ohio State playoff game.

An altercation broke out at the bar and continued outside later in the night. The victim was an innocent bystander trying to break up the fight.

Reginald Campbell, 24, “blindside punched” the victim according to the solicitor’s office, before pulling out a gun and shooting him at close range in the stomach.

The victim was paralyzed when the bullet damaged his spine.

Campbell was charged with attempted murder but convicted of the lesser offense of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

“It is an absolute tragedy that an innocent bystander trying to break up a fight ends up paralyzed from a gunshot wound,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “Not only are there obvious life-changing consequences for our victim in this case, but everyone involved has been forever changed by the foolish action of bringing a gun to a fist fight. I pray the victim and everyone else involved can begin to find closure from this senseless crime.”

