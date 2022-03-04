Advertisement

Study ranks SC among best places to be married

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina may be one of the best places in the country to be married.

A recent study from the company Printique looked at divorce rates, the number of marriages per person, and the average length of marriage to find the top places in the country.

South Carolina was ranked in the top 10 places nationwide according to their data.

The state had an average of 6.22 divorces per 1,000 people. The average duration of current marriages in South Carolina is 20.8 years, according to the data.

The other places to make the top 10 list? Puerto Rico, Maine, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, New Jersey, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

According to Printique, Washington D.C. and Nevada were the two worst places to be married based on the research data.

