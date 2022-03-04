Advertisement

Suspect wanted after assault with deadly weapon

Robert Mack Chapman, 29
Robert Mack Chapman, 29(Asheville Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are searching for a suspect after a violent assault on Thursday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Robert Mack Chapman has two open warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, which is from a violent assault that happened on Livingston Street.

Chapman is five feet four inches tall weighs about 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, said deputies. He also has a Batman tattoo on his back and a tattoo of a skull on his left arm.

If anyone has information regarding his location, contact the police at (828) - 252 - 1110. Tips can also be sent using the TIP2APD app or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

