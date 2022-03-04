Vape shop closed by officers after vapes sold to underaged teens

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate vape shop has been shut down by police after selling vapes to underaged teens.

The Wellford Police Department was on the scene on Old Spartanburg Highway on Thursday.

Officers told Fox Carolina they had been monitoring the shop for a week and discovered minors were being sold vapes without an ID.

Chief David Green says they are working to crack down on teen getting their hands on vapes.

“It’s huge, especially wherever we’ve got parents, school officials, bus drivers coming to us with these underage kids with vapes and as we interview them and talk to them, and we proceed with our investigation, for them to be coming from one location, then that’s huge,” said Green. “So, if parents find these vapes in their children’s rooms, they need to report it so the local police departments can investigate it. So, we can get this problem stopped.”

Police say right now there are no charges, but the shop remains closed during the investigation.

