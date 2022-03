GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said another earthquake was detected in South Carolina.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was detected 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin and 19.2 miles east northeast of Columbia on Friday, March 4 at around 4:35 p.m.

The is the 20th earthquake the state has seen to date.

