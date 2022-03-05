Advertisement

Clemson’s Swinney excited positive changes for Tigers

FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, second from right, walks with players on the field...
FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, second from right, walks with players on the field before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The perpetually positive Swinney probably has more need for it these days with his team breaking in three new assistants including first-time Clemson coordinators on defense in Wes Goodwin and offense in Brandon Streeter. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney won’t let all the changes on the Tigers ruin his excitement to get back on the field.

Swinney and Clemson started spring drills this week with new faces and new leaders.

The Tigers have added three new assistants and changed offensive and defensive coordinators.

Offensive play-caller Tony Elliott left to take over as Virginia’s head coach.

Defensive leader Brent Venables was hired as Oklahoma’s head coach.

Longtime offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell gave up his on-field spot to work in football administration. And defensive tackles coach Todd Bates joined Venables with the Sooners.

