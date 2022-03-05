Day one weigh-ins off to an excited start at the Bassmaster Classic

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Day one of the weigh-ins for the 2022 Bassmaster Classic is over but the excitement is still alive.

One by one, pro anglers rolled into the well to weigh fish. Spectators are ready to see who will take home that top prize.

I’m a Chris Zaldain fan,” one man from North Carolina says.

“Gerald Swindle all the way,” another said.

I’m from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” Philip Gudelunas told us.

He’s not a frequent fisher but getting to enjoy his first Bassmaster with his son-in-law and other family members is worth the four-hour drive.

“What I like about fishing is the French fries and coleslaw,” he said jokingly.

For those who are familiar with the water sport, it has lasting memories.

“I was pregnant with a pillow in the boat doing tournaments with him,” one event goer told us.

The top spot in weigh-ins Friday was Bryan New. But again, this is a three-day competition.

Here’s a complete list for day one.

