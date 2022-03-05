Advertisement

Deputies: Homicide investigation underway following shooting on Friday

Fatal Shooting investigation
Fatal Shooting investigation(MGN Online Images)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person on March 4, 2022.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they were called to Spartanburg Regional Medical after the victim was pronounced dead at 9:00 p.m. They identified the victim as 32-year-old Aaron Scot Woodruff from Chesnee.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Williams Street at around 7:45 p.m. Deputies said their investigation is still in the beginning stages. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

