Deputies need help finding runaway 16-year-old from Greenville Co.
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies are searching for Joey McClain Gorham, a runaway 16-year-old.
Deputies said Gorham was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on March 9.
Joey was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone who has information regarding his location is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.