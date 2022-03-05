Deputies need help finding runaway 16-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies are searching for Joey McClain Gorham, a runaway 16-year-old.

Deputies said Gorham was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on March 9.

Joey was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information regarding his location is asked to call 911.

