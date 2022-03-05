Advertisement

Deputies need help finding runaway 16-year-old from Greenville Co.

Joey McClain Gorham
Joey McClain Gorham(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies are searching for Joey McClain Gorham, a runaway 16-year-old.

Deputies said Gorham was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on March 9.

Joey was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information regarding his location is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A participant in the open house takes a look at one of the interactive exhibits
Upstate Children’s museum hosts free open house on Saturday
Playing in the water of one of the exhibits
Children's Museum open house
South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) shoots a shot around Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10)...
No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright
Fireman and wildfire generic
Fire grows to over 100 acres as firefighters finish containment