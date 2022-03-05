Dry Rest of Weekend, Warming Up

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Overnight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, with some low clouds by morning, and possibly patchy drizzle. Lows in the low 50s for the Upstate, upper 40s in the mountains.

Sunday looks even nicer. Once the low clouds burn off, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s for the Upstate, lower 70s for the higher elevations. Sunday night will be a bit milder with more clouds, lows in the 50s.

Moving into next week, shower chances start to increase later Monday, and last on and off the rest of the week. There is a low chance of severe weather Monday, with a stronger cold front, especially across NE Georgia, and the higher elevations of western NC. There is a potential for damaging winds in those places. The best chance for rain comes on Wednesday, and then again on Friday. Temperatures will be quite mild Monday, with a cooldown beginning Tuesday, with even cooler temperatures Wednesday and the remainder of the week.

