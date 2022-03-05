Advertisement

Fire grows to over 100 acres as firefighters finish containment

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CANDLER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upper Hominy Fire Chief Shane Prestwood said firefighters are still working to contain a brush fire that broke out in the Candler area on Friday afternoon.

Prestwood said the fire has grown to over 100 acres. However, he added that it is around 90% contained.

Crews first responded to the scene near Saw Branch at around 4:00 p.m. on Friday. According to Prestwood, nearby residents were forced to evacuate on Friday but have since been able to return.

The North Carolina Forest Service has taken control of the situation, and their crews are expected to stay in the area for the next few days as they continue to put out hot spots.

