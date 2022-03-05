Advertisement

Georgia man charged with child sexual abuse arrested in NC under a $1.8 million bond

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a fugitive from Georgia wanted for child sexual abuse.

Deputies say the Hinesville Police Department contacted their Criminal Apprehension Team about a fugitive in North Carolina that they believe was possibly in Rutherford County.

Within hours, deputies were able to identify and find Terry Lee Sledge at a house in Spindale, according to deputies.

Sledge was arrested and is currently being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center under a $1.8 million bond, said deputies.

They also said he is awaiting extradition back to Georgia for the following outstanding warrants:

  • Child molestation - two counts
  • Aggravated sodomy
  • Enticing a child for indecent purposes

If anyone has information regarding Sledge, contact the Sheriff’s Office and ask for an investigator with the Criminal Apprehension Team by calling 828-286-8477.

