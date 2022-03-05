Help Ukraine by enjoying a great meal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - All around Greenville, you can support the people of Ukraine by enjoying a great meal.

On Saturday, March 5, Table 301 is hosting Brunch for a Cause.

Table 301 is donating all brunch proceeds at Camp Modern American Eatery, Soby’s, the Nose Dive and the Lazy Goat to World Central Kitchen to help feed people in Ukraine.

The organization, founded by an international chef.

Help Ukraine Brunch (Table 301)

“Chef Jose Andres has gone there and they are feeding people at the border, sending flour into Ukraine and helping chefs prepare bread and any kind of food they can for the people of Ukraine,” Table 301 president, Carl Sobocinski said, “Our team, being in the restaurant business, feels like if we could be there we would be there helping people just like he’s doing. We can’t be there. We can’t get there so let’s raise money for the cause and send it there.”

