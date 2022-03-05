Advertisement

Local firefighter injured during fire at their home

Crews respond to fire at home of Parker District Fire Department firefighter
Crews respond to fire at home of Parker District Fire Department firefighter
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Parker District Fire Department announced that one of their firefighters lost their home to a fire on Friday night.

Officials said Engineer Aaron Parris and his wife noticed the fire as they returned from a neighbor’s house. Parris went inside the house to get their dog out and recieved some injuries that required stitches in the process.

According to officials, their home was destroyed during the fire. A GoFundMe was set up to help them replace some of the things they lost. You can find more information regarding that down below.

