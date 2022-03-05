Local firefighter injured during fire at their home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Parker District Fire Department announced that one of their firefighters lost their home to a fire on Friday night.

Officials said Engineer Aaron Parris and his wife noticed the fire as they returned from a neighbor’s house. Parris went inside the house to get their dog out and recieved some injuries that required stitches in the process.

According to officials, their home was destroyed during the fire. A GoFundMe was set up to help them replace some of the things they lost. You can find more information regarding that down below.

