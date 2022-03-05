Advertisement

Upstate Children’s museum hosts free open house on Saturday

A participant in the open house takes a look at one of the interactive exhibits(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Children’s Museum of the Upstate- Spartanburg hosted a free open house on Saturday afternoon for families with children ages 6 and under.

The event was to welcome families and help them learn more about the museum’s downtown location.

Those participating were able to check out the museum’s exhibits and participate in hands-on

programs such as steamWORKS jr. and Story Time, Open Art and More. Check out these pictures from the event.

