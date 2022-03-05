Advertisement

U.S. Senators to meet virtually with Ukraine President Zelensky on Saturday

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - United States Senators are expected to meet virtually with Ukraine President Zelensky on Saturday.

Congress is considering a request of $10 billion in emergency funding with money going towards humanitarian aid and security needs in Ukraine.

Sources say all U.S. are invited to participate in the meeting.

