Coroner identifies body found near lake as missing 21-year-old from Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office announced that they identified a body found this morning as the 21-year-old from Clemson, who was reported missing last month.

Officers with the Department of Natural Resources found the body at around 10:00 a.m. on the Oconee County side of Lake Hartwell in a cove near the Highway 76/123 Bridge and railroad trestle.

Officers turned the body over to Oconee County Coroner Carl Addis for identification and investigation. According to Campos, the information they have so far indicates that this is the body of Andruw Earnhardt, the 21-year-old who was reported missing on February 25, 2022.

The Clemson Police Department has been working with Pickens County Emergency Management, Oconee County Emergency Management, and the Department of Natural Resources since February 28 to search that area of the lake.

Campos said detectives will work with the Coroner’s Office to find out how Earnhardt died.

