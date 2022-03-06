Deputies searching for a runaway teen

GREENVILLE (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway teen.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Brandon Faulkner was last seen on Friday, March 4 at around 3:30 p.m. on Sumter Street. Brandon is five feet six inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, tan pants, and black shoes with a red stripe.

If anyone has information about his location, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.