Deputies searching for a runaway teen

Runaway teen from Greenville County.
Runaway teen from Greenville County.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway teen.

According to deputies, 14-year-old Brandon Faulkner was last seen on Friday, March 4 at around 3:30 p.m. on Sumter Street. Brandon is five feet six inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, tan pants, and black shoes with a red stripe.

If anyone has information about his location, call 911.

