Greenwood Co. man dies following Saturday night crash

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday night following a crash along Nation Road in Greenwood County.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:45 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling on Nations Road when they went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 52-year-old Tryrod Mays from Hodges, SC. They added that Mays was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.