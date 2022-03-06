Greenwood Co. man dies following Saturday night crash
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday night following a crash along Nation Road in Greenwood County.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:45 p.m.
According to troopers, the driver was traveling on Nations Road when they went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 52-year-old Tryrod Mays from Hodges, SC. They added that Mays was pronounced dead at the scene.
