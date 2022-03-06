Low Chance of Severe Weather Monday, Warm Once Again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy through the overnight hours with light winds and mild conditions. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s to near 60 for the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains.

For Monday, we’re looking at another mild day ahead of a cold front. Showers and a few T-Storms will develop in the mountains by early afternoon, with areas of heavy rain and gusty winds. The showers then move into the Upstate later in the afternoon, with some heavier rain and gusty winds. The threat for severe weather is low, but some damaging wind gusts are possible across western NC and NE Georgia, and northern parts of the Upstate, along with heavy rain. High temperatures top out near 80 for the Upstate, with low 70s in the mountains. The rain and storms decrease Monday evening, otherwise drying out Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be quite a bit cooler with a few lingering showers possible and highs in the 60s. Tuesday night expect more showers to develop and colder conditions, with lows in the 40s. Another solid chance of rain moves in on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday night we could still see some showers with lows in the 40s.

Another chance of showers exist for Thursday, with another increasing threat for rain on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s, with some 50s in the mountains. At night lows will be in the 40s.

Much colder weather builds in for the weekend as showers decrease Saturday, then lots of sun for Sunday. Highs only top out in the 40s and 50s with 20s and 30s at night.

