Advertisement

No. 1 Gamecocks beat Ole Miss going for SEC women’s 3-peat

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Mississippi's Angel Baker (15) in the first...
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Mississippi's Angel Baker (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston posted her 23rd consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina beat Mississippi 61-51 in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament semifinals.

The Gamecocks won their 17th straight to reach their seventh tournament championship game in eight seasons.

They will play either No. 18 Tennessee or seventh-seeded Kentucky on Sunday looking for South Carolina’s third straight title and seventh overall.

Ole Miss (23-8) tried to rally and got within 58-50 on Shakira Austin’s three-point play with 1:40 left.

That was the last bucket the Rebels would make as South Carolina sealed the win.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, second from right, walks with players on the field...
Clemson’s Swinney excited positive changes for Tigers
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB players start $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout
USC vs. Clemson
Clemson, USC face off in annual rivalry series this weekend
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference after...
Fans chant ‘We want baseball!’ but won’t get it anytime soon