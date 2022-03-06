No. 1 Gamecocks beat Ole Miss going for SEC women’s 3-peat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston posted her 23rd consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina beat Mississippi 61-51 in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament semifinals.

The Gamecocks won their 17th straight to reach their seventh tournament championship game in eight seasons.

They will play either No. 18 Tennessee or seventh-seeded Kentucky on Sunday looking for South Carolina’s third straight title and seventh overall.

Ole Miss (23-8) tried to rally and got within 58-50 on Shakira Austin’s three-point play with 1:40 left.

That was the last bucket the Rebels would make as South Carolina sealed the win.

